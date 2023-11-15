How to Watch the Illinois vs. Saint Peter's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) hit the court against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on B1G+.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Illinois vs. Saint Peter's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Peacocks' 50.2 points per game last year were 15.0 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
- Saint Peter's had a 0-20 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 6.3 more points per game (75.3) than the Peacocks gave up (69.0).
- When Illinois put up more than 69.0 points last season, it went 18-4.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Morehead State
|W 81-61
|State Farm Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 71-67
|Al McGuire Center
|11/15/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/18/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|-
|State Farm Center
