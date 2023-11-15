The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) go up against the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars averaged only 1.6 more points per game last year (64.0) than the Redbirds gave up (62.4).
  • When SIU-Edwardsville gave up fewer than 68.8 points last season, it went 5-2.
  • Last year, the Redbirds averaged 68.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars gave up.
  • Illinois State went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Omaha W 105-59 Baxter Arena
11/11/2023 @ Green Bay L 88-62 Kress Events Center
11/15/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Redbird Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) - Redbird Arena
11/24/2023 UT Arlington - University Credit Union Pavilion

