The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) meet at Redbird Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State covered 11 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Illinois State had less success against the spread than Eastern Illinois last year, tallying an ATS record of 11-18-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 record of the Panthers.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 66.5 135.3 70.5 142.6 135.4 Eastern Illinois 68.8 135.3 72.1 142.6 138.9

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds put up were 5.6 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).

Illinois State had a 5-3 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 11-18-0 17-12-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 16-11-0

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Eastern Illinois 8-7 Home Record 6-9 3-9 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

