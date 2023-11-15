Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
