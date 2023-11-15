The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
  • Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.
  • Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds averaged were 5.6 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).
  • Illinois State had a 4-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (70.7).
  • Illinois State sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lourdes W 75-56 Redbird Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis L 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois - Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

