How to Watch Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.
- Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds averaged were 5.6 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).
- Illinois State had a 4-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (70.7).
- Illinois State sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lourdes
|W 75-56
|Redbird Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
