The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State Stats Insights

Last season, the Redbirds had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

Illinois State had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.

Last year, the 66.5 points per game the Redbirds averaged were 5.6 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).

Illinois State had a 4-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Illinois State played better when playing at home last year, posting 70.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in road games.

In home games, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (70.7).

Illinois State sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule