The contests in a Week 12 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Illinois include the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5)

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Purdue (-1.5)

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Joe Walton Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!