Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The contests in a Week 12 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Illinois include the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5)
Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Purdue (-1.5)
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)
