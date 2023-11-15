Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Redbird Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Normal, Illinois
- Venue: Redbird Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Illinois' games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 12-15-0 last season.
- Eastern Illinois (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 7.7% more often than Illinois State (11-18-0) last season.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois State
|66.5
|135.3
|70.5
|142.6
|135.4
|Eastern Illinois
|68.8
|135.3
|72.1
|142.6
|138.9
Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Panthers put up just 1.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).
- Eastern Illinois went 7-1 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scored more than 70.5 points last season.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois State
|11-18-0
|17-12-0
|Eastern Illinois
|12-15-0
|16-11-0
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois State
|Eastern Illinois
|8-7
|Home Record
|6-9
|3-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.7
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
