The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) square off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-11.5) 143.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-11.5) 143.5 -850 +540 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs last year, the Panthers had an ATS record of 5-1.

Illinois State put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 17 Redbirds games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.