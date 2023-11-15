How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Redbirds averaged.
- Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Redbirds ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.
- The Panthers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).
- When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Eastern Illinois went 6-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.7.
- The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois made more trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/8/2023
|Monmouth (IL)
|W 91-45
|Lantz Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 89-65
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.