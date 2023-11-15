The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Redbirds averaged.

Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Redbirds ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.

The Panthers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).

When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Eastern Illinois went 6-5.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.7.

The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois made more trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

