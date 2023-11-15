The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) take on the Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Redbirds averaged.
  • Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Redbirds ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.
  • The Panthers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).
  • When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Eastern Illinois went 6-5.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.7.
  • The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (76.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Illinois made more trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (4.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.6%) than at home (30.8%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Illinois L 80-52 State Farm Center
11/8/2023 Monmouth (IL) W 91-45 Lantz Arena
11/11/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 89-65 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State - Millett Hall
11/19/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

