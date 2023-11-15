The Chicago Bulls (4-7) take on the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.

The Bulls put up only 1.9 more points per game (109.8) than the Magic give up (107.9).

Chicago has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 107.9 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bulls are posting 7.4 more points per game (113.2) than they are in road games (105.8).

Chicago is ceding 112.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.6).

The Bulls are making 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.5 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (9.8 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

