The Orlando Magic (2-2), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (2-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero put up 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last season, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Franz Wagner recorded 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stats last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Cole Anthony posted 13.0 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 boards.

Bulls vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Magic 113.1 Points Avg. 111.4 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 49.0% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.1% Three Point % 34.6%

