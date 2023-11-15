Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Providence Friars versus the Brown Bears is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes a Big East team in play.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Providence Friars at Brown Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall Pirates
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|Marquette Golden Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
