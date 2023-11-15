A-10 teams will be in action across five games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Pittsburgh Panthers playing the George Mason Patriots at EagleBank Arena.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Richmond Spiders at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Pittsburgh Panthers at George Mason Patriots 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - La Salle Explorers at Drexel Dragons 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) American Eagles at George Washington Revolutionaries 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Missouri State Bears at Saint Louis Billikens 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 -

