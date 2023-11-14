The UIC Flames (0-1) will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on NBCS-CHI.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

UIC Top Players (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 67.2 294th 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 343rd 28 Rebounds 28.3 335th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 8 104th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

