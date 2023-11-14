UIC vs. Loyola Chicago: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The UIC Flames (1-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. UIC matchup in this article.
UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|UIC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Loyola Chicago (-11.5)
|141.5
|-650
|+450
UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UIC won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Flames covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- The Ramblers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.
UIC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- UIC ranks 27th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 137th, a difference of 110 spots.
- UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
