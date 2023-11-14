The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) take on the UIC Flames (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.
  • UIC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Flames were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ramblers finished 328th.
  • The Flames put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.
  • UIC went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UIC scored 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged away (64.1).
  • At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.
  • UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Cincinnati L 69-58 Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Little Rock W 86-71 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/19/2023 Aurora - Credit Union 1 Arena
11/24/2023 Middle Tennessee - Baha Mar Convention Center

