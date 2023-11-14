How to Watch UIC vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) take on the UIC Flames (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI.
UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames shot at a 41.6% rate from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.
- UIC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Flames were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ramblers finished 328th.
- The Flames put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.
- UIC went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UIC scored 68.5 points per game last season, 4.4 more than it averaged away (64.1).
- At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.
- UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 69-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Little Rock
|W 86-71
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
