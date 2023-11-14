Tuesday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) matching up at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 83-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 83, Western Michigan 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-23.4)

Northwestern (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Northwestern Performance Insights

Northwestern was 280th in the country in points scored (67.7 per game) and 23rd-best in points allowed (62.8) last season.

On the glass, the Wildcats were 171st in the country in rebounds (31.9 per game) last year. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Northwestern was 193rd in college basketball in assists (12.8 per game) last year.

The Wildcats were 149th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%) last season.

Northwestern was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last season.

Northwestern attempted 41% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 59% of its shots, with 67.7% of its makes coming from there.

