Northwestern vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-23.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northwestern went 18-12-0 ATS last season.
- Wildcats games hit the over 12 out of 30 times last season.
- Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last season.
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 65th in college basketball. It is way below that, 199th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
