The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-23.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Northwestern went 18-12-0 ATS last season.
  • Wildcats games hit the over 12 out of 30 times last season.
  • Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last season.
  • The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 65th in college basketball. It is way below that, 199th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

