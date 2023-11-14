The Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-23.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern went 18-12-0 ATS last season.

Wildcats games hit the over 12 out of 30 times last season.

Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Northwestern is 65th in college basketball. It is way below that, 199th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.