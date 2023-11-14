The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.

Northwestern went 5-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos finished 79th.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.

When Northwestern totaled more than 74 points last season, it went 8-1.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged in road games (69.5).

When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than on the road (68.4).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern fared better at home last season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% clip in road games.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule