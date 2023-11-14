How to Watch Northwestern vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents made.
- Northwestern went 5-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncos finished 79th.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 67.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.
- When Northwestern totaled more than 74 points last season, it went 8-1.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged in road games (69.5).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than on the road (68.4).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern fared better at home last season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% clip in road games.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Binghamton
|W 72-61
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|Dayton
|W 71-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
