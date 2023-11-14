The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) hit the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Western Michigan (9-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 26.7% less often than Northwestern (18-12-0) last season.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 137.6 62.8 136.8 134 Western Michigan 69.9 137.6 74 136.8 142.6

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.3 fewer points than the Broncos allowed (74).

When Northwestern put up more than 74 points last season, it went 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Western Michigan 13-5 Home Record 7-7 7-4 Away Record 1-15 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

