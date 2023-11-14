The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 74.0 290th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.4 79th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.7 204th 6th 9.0 Turnovers 12.2 217th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.