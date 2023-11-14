Northwestern vs. Western Michigan November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|290th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
