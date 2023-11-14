Which team is going to emerge victorious on Tuesday, November 14, when the Northern Illinois Huskies and Western Michigan Broncos go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Huskies. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+5) Toss Up (55) Northern Illinois 29, Western Michigan 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Huskies have covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Northern Illinois has not covered a spread (0-4) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

The Huskies have seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

Northern Illinois games this season have posted an average total of 47.7, which is 7.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 36.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos' ATS record is 7-3-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this year, Western Michigan is 3-3 against the spread.

Seven of the Broncos' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (70%).

The average total for Western Michigan games this season is three fewer points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.2 22.7 17 16.4 31.4 29 Western Michigan 27.4 32.3 34 25.8 23 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.