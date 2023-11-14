MAC foes will do battle when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan?

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: DeKalb, Illinois
  • Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Northern Illinois 29, Western Michigan 26
  • Northern Illinois has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 2-4 in those games.
  • When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Huskies have a 1-2 record (winning only 25% of their games).
  • Western Michigan has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Broncos have been at least a +170 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+4.5)
  • In 10 Northern Illinois games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Western Michigan has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to exceed Tuesday's total of 56.5 points three times this season.
  • There have been five Western Michigan games that have ended with a combined score higher than 56.5 points this season.
  • Northern Illinois averages 24.2 points per game against Western Michigan's 27.4, amounting to 4.9 points under the matchup's over/under of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.7 49.3 46.1
Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27.2
ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 0-5-0 5-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 1-3 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52 52.9 51.3
Implied Total AVG 33.5 30.3 35.7
ATS Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

