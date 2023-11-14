MAC play features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-4) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 54.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Huskies have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Western Michigan has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Broncos are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

