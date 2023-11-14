MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the LSU Tigers is one of three games on Tuesday's college basketball slate that has a MAC team on the court.
MAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Kent State Golden Flashes at LSU Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|SEC Network+
|Ball State Cardinals at Chicago State Cougars
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|-
|Niagara Purple Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
