Loyola Chicago vs. UIC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) and the UIC Flames (1-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats
- Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Loyola Chicago covered less often than UIC last season, sporting an ATS record of 9-19-0, as opposed to the 15-13-0 mark of the Flames.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Loyola Chicago
|67.4
|134.6
|72.5
|144.1
|136.6
|UIC
|67.2
|134.6
|71.6
|144.1
|138.5
Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Ramblers recorded just 4.2 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Flames gave up (71.6).
- When Loyola Chicago scored more than 71.6 points last season, it went 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Loyola Chicago
|9-19-0
|15-13-0
|UIC
|15-13-0
|15-13-0
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Loyola Chicago
|UIC
|6-8
|Home Record
|7-8
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-11
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.1
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
