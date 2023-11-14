The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) and the UIC Flames (1-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Loyola Chicago covered less often than UIC last season, sporting an ATS record of 9-19-0, as opposed to the 15-13-0 mark of the Flames.

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 134.6 72.5 144.1 136.6 UIC 67.2 134.6 71.6 144.1 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ramblers recorded just 4.2 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Flames gave up (71.6).

When Loyola Chicago scored more than 71.6 points last season, it went 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 UIC 15-13-0 15-13-0

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago UIC 6-8 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 3-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.