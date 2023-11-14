Tuesday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) versus the UIC Flames (1-1) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 75, UIC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-6.1)

Loyola Chicago (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

On offense, Loyola Chicago was the 289th-ranked team in college basketball (67.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 251st (72.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Ramblers were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.0 per game) last season. They were 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3 per game).

Loyola Chicago was 117th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last season.

At 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, the Ramblers were 210th and 221st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Loyola Chicago was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 229th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%) last season.

Last year, the Ramblers attempted 40.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 59.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of the Ramblers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.9% were 2-pointers.

