The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) play the UIC Flames (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on NBCS-CHI.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. UIC matchup in this article.

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-11.5) 141.5 -650 +450

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 Ramblers games hit the over.

UIC won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Flames games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.

