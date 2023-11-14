How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (1-1) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- Last season, the Ramblers had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Flames' opponents made.
- Loyola Chicago had an 8-10 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 335th.
- Last year, the Ramblers averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Flames gave up (71.6).
- Loyola Chicago had a 4-5 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Loyola Chicago fared better at home last year, scoring 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Ramblers allowed 71.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Loyola Chicago performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 89-65
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|-
|T-Mobile Center
