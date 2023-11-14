The UIC Flames (1-1) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.

Loyola Chicago vs. UIC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

Last season, the Ramblers had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Flames' opponents made.

Loyola Chicago had an 8-10 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 335th.

Last year, the Ramblers averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Flames gave up (71.6).

Loyola Chicago had a 4-5 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Loyola Chicago fared better at home last year, scoring 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Ramblers allowed 71.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Loyola Chicago performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule