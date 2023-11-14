The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -1.5 147.5

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' games last season went over this contest's total of 147.5 points eight times.

Illinois games had an average of 141.5 points last season, 6.0 less than this game's over/under.

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Illinois won 12 of the 19 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (63.2%).

The Fighting Illini went 12-6 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Illinois has a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 8 27.6% 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 17 53.1% 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were just 4.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 11-11 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 7-2 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

