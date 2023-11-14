The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) play at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under
- Not Set Not Set

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Illinois was less successful against the spread than Marquette last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 20-12-0 record of the Golden Eagles.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up were just four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

When Illinois put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

