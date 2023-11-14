The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take the court against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois and its opponents combined to score more than 148.5 points in seven of 29 games last season.

Illinois' matchups last season had an average of 141.5 points, seven fewer points than this game's over/under.

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Illinois won 12 of the 19 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (63.2%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, the Fighting Illini had a record of 12-6 (66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Illinois has an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 7 24.1% 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 16 50% 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini averaged were just four more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

Illinois went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 11-11 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 7-2 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

