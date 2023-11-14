The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -1.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in eight of 29 games last season.

Illinois games had an average of 141.5 points last season, 6.0 less than this game's over/under.

Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois finished with a 12-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 63.2% of those games).

The Fighting Illini finished 12-6 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Illinois has an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 8 27.6% 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 17 53.1% 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Illini scored only 4.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

When Illinois scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 11-11 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 7-2 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

