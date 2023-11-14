The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Marquette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 79.3 23rd
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
24th 35.3 Rebounds 28.4 333rd
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.9 39th
230th 12.4 Assists 17.3 6th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.