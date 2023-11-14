Tuesday's contest at State Farm Center has the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-66 win, heavily favoring Marquette.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-10.8)

Marquette (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois Performance Insights

Illinois was 115th in college basketball in points scored (74.3 per game) and 88th in points conceded (67.2) last season.

On the boards, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.3 per game) last season. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

Last season Illinois was ranked 230th in college basketball in assists with 12.4 per game.

The Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%) last year.

Giving up 6.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.4% from downtown last year, Illinois was 38th and 149th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Fighting Illini attempted 58.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.9% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Fighting Illini's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette had a top-25 offense last year, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 79.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per contest.

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in the nation with 28.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 281st with 32.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Marquette was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.3 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles were 44th in college basketball. They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

With 8.9 three-pointers per game, the Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball. They sported a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Last season Marquette gave up 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Marquette took 58% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 42% threes (30.5%).

