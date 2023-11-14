Tuesday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66, heavily favoring Marquette to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-10.8)

Marquette (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Illinois Performance Insights

Offensively, Illinois was the 115th-ranked team in the country (74.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 88th (67.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.3 per game) last season. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

Illinois was 230th in the nation in assists (12.4 per game) last year.

The Fighting Illini were 149th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%) last season.

Illinois gave up 6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 38th and 149th, respectively, in college basketball.

Illinois attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 79.3 points per game. On defense, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per contest.

The Golden Eagles pulled down 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Marquette was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 17.3 per game (sixth-best in college basketball).

Last year the Golden Eagles committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

The Golden Eagles made 8.9 treys per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Marquette was 218th in the nation with 7.5 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Marquette attempted 35.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58% of the shots it took (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25.3 treys per contest, which were 42% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

