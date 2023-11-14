The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Fighting Illini games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread last year.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Illinois is 26th in the country. It is far below that, 99th, according to computer rankings.

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 While our computer ranking puts Marquette 140th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it seventh-best.

Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

