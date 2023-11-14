The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Golden Eagles games went over the point total 15 out of 32 times last year.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate Illinois considerably higher (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (99th).

With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Marquette ranks seventh-best in the country in terms of national championship odds (+2000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 133 spots.

With odds of +2000, Marquette has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

