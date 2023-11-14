How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) play the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were just four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- When Illinois put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did on the road (70).
- When playing at home, the Fighting Illini ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than when playing on the road (69.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, making 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
