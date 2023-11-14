How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) face the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up were only four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Illinois went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Illinois performed better at home last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.8.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois fared better at home last year, draining 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
