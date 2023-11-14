How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) play the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Wisconsin vs Providence (6:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Western Michigan vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Iowa vs Creighton (10:00 PM ET | November 14)
Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just 4.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Illinois went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois put up 77.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.8).
- Illinois made 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.