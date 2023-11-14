The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) play the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.

Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just 4.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Illinois went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois put up 77.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.8).

Illinois made 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

