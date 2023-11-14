The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Illinois had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini averaged were only four more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Fighting Illini were better at home last year, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in road games.

At home, Illinois drained 1.5 more threes per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule