The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were only 4.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
  • When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game on the road.
  • The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.8 in away games.
  • In home games, Illinois sunk 1.5 more threes per game (8.0) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in away games (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.