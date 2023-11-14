The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were only four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did in road games (70).

The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.8 away from home.

When playing at home, Illinois sunk 1.5 more threes per game (8) than in road games (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule