DePaul vs. South Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) play in a game with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. South Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
DePaul Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- South Dakota's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than DePaul's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).
DePaul vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|DePaul
|71.2
|140.5
|77.3
|150.9
|146.9
|South Dakota
|69.3
|140.5
|73.6
|150.9
|142.9
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Demons scored only 2.4 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Coyotes gave up (73.6).
- DePaul went 7-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall last season when scoring more than 73.6 points.
DePaul vs. South Dakota Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|DePaul
|11-17-0
|16-12-0
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
DePaul vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|DePaul
|South Dakota
|7-8
|Home Record
|8-6
|2-12
|Away Record
|2-11
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
