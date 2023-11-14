The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) play in a game with no set line at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

South Dakota's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than DePaul's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

DePaul vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 140.5 77.3 150.9 146.9 South Dakota 69.3 140.5 73.6 150.9 142.9

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Demons scored only 2.4 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Coyotes gave up (73.6).

DePaul went 7-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall last season when scoring more than 73.6 points.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0

DePaul vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul South Dakota 7-8 Home Record 8-6 2-12 Away Record 2-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

