DePaul vs. South Dakota November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) face the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- TV: Fox Sports 2
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
DePaul vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
