The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) face the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 69.3 235th 342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.2 266th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.9 39th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.2 249th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.