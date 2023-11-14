DePaul vs. South Dakota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
DePaul vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|DePaul Moneyline
|South Dakota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|DePaul (-8.5)
|152.5
|-450
|+333
DePaul vs. South Dakota Betting Trends (2022-23)
- DePaul put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Blue Demons games.
- South Dakota went 12-15-0 ATS last year.
- The Coyotes and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last year.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), DePaul is 84th in the country. It is way below that, 168th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of DePaul winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
