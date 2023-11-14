The South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

DePaul vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-8.5) 152.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM

DePaul vs. South Dakota Betting Trends (2022-23)

DePaul put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Blue Demons games.

South Dakota went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

The Coyotes and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last year.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), DePaul is 84th in the country. It is way below that, 168th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of DePaul winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

