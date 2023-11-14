Tuesday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) and the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-73 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 90, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-17.4)

Iowa (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton was 64th in the country in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points conceded (68.4) last year.

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds allowed, the Bluejays were 41st and 148th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Creighton was 24th-best in the country in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bluejays were 53rd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.6) last season. They were 102nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Defensively, Creighton was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.2 last season. It was 169th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

Creighton attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 16th-best in college basketball by putting up 80.1 points per game. It ranked 306th in college basketball in points allowed (74.7 per contest).

With 33.7 boards per game, the Hawkeyes were 65th in the country. They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Iowa was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 16.5 per game (12th-best in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes forced 12.1 turnovers per game last year (159th-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged just 9.5 turnovers per contest (15th-best).

Last season the Hawkeyes sank 8 treys per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34% (183rd-ranked) from downtown.

Iowa ceded 7.1 threes per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from three-point land.

Iowa took 62.5% two-pointers and 37.5% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were three-pointers.

