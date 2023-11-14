The Chicago State Cougars (1-2) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Jones Convocation Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record last year.

CSU Northridge (11-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 15.8% less often than Chicago State (13-10-0) last season.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 70.3 133.7 73.0 141.6 140.4 CSU Northridge 63.4 133.7 68.6 141.6 131.1

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars averaged 70.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 68.6 the Matadors allowed.

Chicago State went 8-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0 CSU Northridge 11-16-0 11-16-0

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chicago State CSU Northridge 8-0 Home Record 7-8 3-20 Away Record 0-14 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

