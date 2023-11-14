The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Northridge Top Players (2022-23)

Atin Wright: 16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dionte Bostick: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Igbanugo: 6.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 63.4 344th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 30.1 270th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.8 324th 249th 12.2 Assists 9.8 355th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 12.0 200th

